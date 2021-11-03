Hong Kong regulator re-evaluates retail crypto ETFs laws By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

The Securities and Futures Commission, or SFC, in Hong Kong is reviewing regulations surrounding virtual currency transactions, including whether individuals can invest in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

According to a report by South China Morning News on Wednesday, the 2018 regulations limited transactions of cryptocurrencies via funds or trading platforms to professional investors with at least HK$8 million ($1,028,624.00) to invest.