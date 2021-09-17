Hong Kong proposes allowing SPAC listings By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, on Friday, proposed changing its rules to allow Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) to list on the bourse.
The proposals, published in a Friday consultation paper, suggest restricting trading and subscribing to a SPAC’s securities to professional investors.
The deadline for responding to the consultation is October 31.
