Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband

Article content HONG KONG — A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, said on Sunday it would disband, adding to several civil society organizations that have ceased operating in the financial hub this year. The organization passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU Co-President Joe Wong told a news conference. “We want to apologize to the people of Hong Kong that we cannot continue,” Wong said tearfully, adding that some members had recently recieved messages threatening their safety.

Article content Concerns have deepened over a crackdown on opposition groups in the Asian financial hub since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, stoking fears about the shrinking space for dissent. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has denied that the government is carrying out a crackdown on civil society and authorities say all law enforcement actions have been based on evidence and have nothing to do with the political beliefs of those arrested. The HKCTU says that it represents more than 93 affiliated organizations and that its duties include organizing independent trade unions, resolving labor disputes and providing vocational training and education for workers. During Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in 2019 it ran crash courses about establishing unions https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hongkong-protests-unions-idUSKBN1Z9007 for the many new organizations that were created at that time, partly in an effort to protect workers from being punished by employers for expressing their views.