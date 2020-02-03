Hong Kong medical workers strike to demand total border closure | Coronavirus outbreak news

Hong Kong, China – Standing on the picket line just 200 meters from the entrance of his hospital, Kaddy Chan wished he could appear at the service as usual.

For weeks, the ambulatory nurse and his colleagues have been dealing with the reduction of supplies of surgical masks and suits of hazardous materials, avoiding trips outside the rooms to keep their protective equipment free of contamination.

"If we don't close the border, no amount of resources would be enough to deal with the attack of sick people," Chan said.

She was among the more than 3,000 members of a hospital workers union who began a week-long strike on Monday, a last effort to pressure the government of this semi-autonomous Chinese city to completely seal the border with mainland China.

Many here believe that a complete closure would be the best way to stop the influx of travelers infected with the new coronavirus that has spread to all Chinese provinces, with more than 300 deaths and 17,000 confirmed cases reported.

But the authorities have said that closing the border completely would not be in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

With 16 cases confirmed so far, less than the number reported in neighboring countries such as South Korea and Thailand, Hong Kong may appear to have the outbreak under control.

However, the sensation of alarm here has been extended by the close ties with mainland China.

Twenty-two years after the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty, Hong Kong has forged countless connections with the continent to facilitate the constant flow of goods and people.

With the continent only 45 minutes away by bus or subway, many travelers and retirees attracted by lower living costs have established their home north of the border.

According to some estimates, almost one in five of the 7.4 million residents of Hong Kong is a recent emigrant from mainland China.

Under the framework of "one country, two systems,quot;, the Hong Kong authorities can close the border completely, but they described the measure as "impracticable."

In response to the strike, the authorities will close four more crossings before midnight on Tuesday, still leaving the airport and two other ports open to visitors to the continent. Last Sunday, these ports saw more than 7,000 crossings from the mainland when travelers returned from the Lunar New Year's trips.

Hong Kong's proximity to the continent explains the high casualties in the last epidemic that began in China: the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003. Out of a total of 8,100 cases, more than 20 percent were reported in Hong Kong , which led to the deaths of 299 people.

For many people here, the coronavirus outbreak is terrible deja vu. Long lines of anxious shoppers meander around the blocks hoping to sweep the boxes of surgical masks available.

While Singapore and Taiwan have rationed mask sales in an attempt to calm the public, the Hong Kong authorities said the market should dictate supplies and prices.

But in recent days, officials' disputes over the stock of surgical masks under government control have fueled public anger.

"People see this as total incompetence and that the government does not know what it is doing," Ma Jagoera Ma Ngok, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera. "This goes beyond distrust and has little to do with one's political vision."

With the city still recovering after seven months of anti-government protests over an extradition bill already filed, new clashes have arisen between police and protesters over the authorities' elections to locate quarantine camps near residential areas.

"It seems that, instead of taking measures to prevent it, the government is preparing for the final outbreak," Ma added. "It just makes no sense."

Philippines reports death from coronavirus, China's toll reaches 304

Despite rumors of impending strikes by immigration and excise officials and airline personnel serving on land flights, health workers are for now the only strike group.

During the 2003 SARS outbreak, more than one in five patients was a health worker, while one in five of those affected lost their lives.

Dissatisfied with what they see as the inadequate response of the government, 6,000 more union members, all of whom are essential health workers, have pledged to leave work on Tuesday for the rest of the work week.

Inpatient nurse Koren Kwan passed the picket line on Monday morning before work to show her support. But as an essential worker, she will stay on the picket line on Tuesday.

"We are here fighting for the public interest," Kwan said.