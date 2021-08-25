Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — Five candidates pledging “professionalism” over politics swept an election for Hong Kong’s Law Society council early Wednesday, shattering the hopes of a camp that wanted tougher action to defend the rule of law in the global financial hub. Five of the governing council’s 20 seats were up for grabs. A society statement confirmed that candidates widely seen as pro-establishment won all the open seats. The traditionally low-profile election was unusually fraught this year amid the pressures of a sweeping national security law. Officials and pro-Beijing media accused some candidates of political bias.