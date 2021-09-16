Hong Kong landlords lease to crypto exchanges following regulatory clarity By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Hong Kong landlords lease to crypto exchanges following regulatory clarity

Hongkong Land, a property landlord in Hong Kong, has leased out commercial office space to a local crypto-asset firm named HashKey Group following clarity around cryptocurrency regulations.

Neil Anderson, director of Hongkong Land, believes that the decision to lease commercial property to crypto businesses was heavily reliant on the recent crypto regulations set by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC):