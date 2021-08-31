Hong Kong July retail sales rise 2.9% as pandemic threat eases By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in a shopping area of the Central business district in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Corrects June figure to 2.9%, not 2.8% in para.3)

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong retail sales rose 2.9% in July from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from a stabilising of COVID-19 and an improved labour market along with an economic recovery.

Sales surged to HK$27.2 billion ($3.50 billion) in July, government data showed on Tuesday. They grew 5.8% in June.

In volume terms, retail sales jumped 0.9% year-on-year in July, compared with a revised 2.9% surge in June.

($1 = 7.7819 Hong Kong dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR