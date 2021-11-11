Hong Kong firm to offer insurance for Asian cryptocurrency holdings By Cointelegraph

A major Asian insurer has ventured into (BTC), in an attempt to provide a model for other businesses in the field.
Multi-line insurance firm OneDegree announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Hong Kong Bitcoin Exchange (HKbitEX) to provide protection for the latter’s ON1ON custody platform. OneDegree claims to be the first Asia-based insurance provider for digital assets, having insured $100 million in digital assets under HKbitEX’s custody.
