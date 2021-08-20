Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government is expected to take until next year to draft an anti-sanctions law to counter actions by foreign governments, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday. The news comes as global banks and other financial institutions scramble to determine how the legislation could impact their operations in the Asian finance hub. Beijing is expected to formally approve the law for the Chinese-ruled city on Friday and then leave Hong Kong officials to hold talks to decide if the law, already adopted in the mainland, should be amended for the city, the newspaper said, citing sources.