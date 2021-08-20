Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — The Hong Kong exchange operator said it would launch its first derivatives product based on onshore Chinese shares, which its partner, index provider MSCI, said would help resolve a major issue for international institutions investing in China. The new futures contract, to be launched in October, will be based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, made up of 50 of the largest A-shares – Chinese shares traded onshore – including at least two stocks from each industry sector, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement.

Article content International investors have been increasing their exposure to onshore-listed Chinese stocks in recent years, but often complain that they have limited access to derivatives products like futures to manage their risk. MSCI https://www.msci.com/documents/1296102/12275477/China_A_Further_Weight_Increase_Feb_2019_Presentation.pdfsay this is one factor preventing them from increasing the weighting of China A shares in their benchmarks. “The launch of MSCI China A share index futures in Hong Kong is a positive step towards resolving one of the four market accessibility issues highlighted by global investors,” Henry Fernandez, MSCI’s chairman and CEO told reporters. HKEX and MSCI have been trying to launch such a product for several years, having signed an agreement in March 2019 to launch China A shares futures, subject to regulatory approval.