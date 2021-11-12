Hong Kong economy grows 5.4% year on year in third quarter

Article content

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s economy grew 5.4% in the third quarter from a COVID-19 induced slump a year earlier, the government said on Friday, with longer-term prospects hanging on the impact of the city’s zero-COVID policy.

Year-on-year growth slowed from 7.6% in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in July-September. That compared with a contraction of 0.9% in the previous quarter.

“Provided that the local epidemic remains under control, a solid year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter should be attainable for the Hong Kong economy,” the government said in a statement.