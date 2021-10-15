Hong Kong audit watchdog investigating Evergrande’s 2020 accounts

Article content

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s audit regulator said on Friday it had launched an inquiry into China Evergrande Group’s accounts for the full year of 2020 and the first half of 2021 and an investigation of PwC’s audit of Evergrande’s 2020 accounts.

The Financial Reporting Council had identified questions about the adequacy of reporting on going concern in the accounts and the auditor’s report, it said in a statement.

Evergrande and PwC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Jason Neely)