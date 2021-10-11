Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

Article content

Honeywell International Inc on Sunday raised its outlook for business jet deliveries, as the aviation sector shakes off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel picks up with easing restrictions.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago.

Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets.