Honeywell profit jumps on robust demand in aerospace unit By Reuters

(Reuters) – Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) on Friday reported a 66% jump in quarterly profit, as a rise in commercial and business air traffic spurred demand for the U.S. aero parts maker’s products and services.
Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $758 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.