Honeywell Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Honeywell (NASDAQ:) reported on Friday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Honeywell announced earnings per share of $2.02 on revenue of $8.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $8.65B.

Honeywell shares are up 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.18% from its 52 week high of $236.79 set on August 2. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 21.13% from the start of the year.

Honeywell follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Honeywell’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $6.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4.61 on revenue of $6.19B.

Lam Research had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $8.36 on revenue of $4.3B, compared to forecast for EPS of $8.23 on revenue of $4.32B.

