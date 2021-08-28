Honduras gets its first Bitcoin ATM By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Honduras gets its first Bitcoin ATM

TGU Consulting Group, a Honduran company based in the capital of Tegucigalpa, has reportedly installed the country’s first ATM. According to a Friday Reuters report, TGU chief executive Juan Mayen led the move to install the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM in one of the capital’s office buildings. The “la bitcoinera” machine allows crypto enthusiasts to purchase BTC and Ether (ETH) using the local fiat currency, lempira, provided they are willing to scan their IDs and disclose certain personal information. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph