Honduras 2021-2022 coffee harvest expected to be lower due to weather, rust

Article content
TEGUCIGALPA — Honduras is expected to export in the 2021-2022 coffee harvest some 5.7 million 60-kg bags, 2% less than what was sold the previous season, an official from the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) said on Friday.
Rainy conditions exacerbated harmful rust on plantations, impacting the coffee crops’ development, the official said.
Honduras, the largest coffee exporter in Central America, sold 5,877,542.08 60-kg bags in the 2020-2021 season, about 2.1% more than what is forecast for the new season, which started Friday and extends until September of next year, according to preliminary figures from the IHCAFE.
Article content
“An export forecast of more than 7.5 million bags – of 46 kilos – (5,750,000.00 bags of 60 kilos) was approved. We have had problems with flowering due to humidity, we have the impact of the rust, and cyclonic conditions are predicted quite active and that is why we are quite conservative,” IHCAFE technical manager Napoleon Matute told Reuters.
Honduras fell short of its initial prediction of 6,281,162.37 60-kg bags for the 2020-2021 harvest due to the impact of rust on the farms, aggravated by intense rains caused at the end of 2020 by Storms Eta and Iota, which also generated damaging landslides and floods. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Marguerita Choy)