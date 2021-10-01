Honduras 2021-2022 coffee harvest expected to be lower due to weather, rust

Article content

TEGUCIGALPA — Honduras is expected to export in the 2021-2022 coffee harvest some 5.7 million 60-kg bags, 2% less than what was sold the previous season, an official from the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) said on Friday.

Rainy conditions exacerbated harmful rust on plantations, impacting the coffee crops’ development, the official said.

Honduras, the largest coffee exporter in Central America, sold 5,877,542.08 60-kg bags in the 2020-2021 season, about 2.1% more than what is forecast for the new season, which started Friday and extends until September of next year, according to preliminary figures from the IHCAFE.