Honda targets annual sales of 70,000 Prologue electric vehicles in U.S. from 2024

Article content

WASHINGTON — Honda Motor Co’s U.S. unit said on Monday it is targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle when it goes to market in 2024.

Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040.

It comes as President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month setting a target to make half of all new passenger vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles. The Honda Prologue is being co-developed with General Motors Co and is based on the Detroit automaker’s Ultium platform, a modular platform and battery system. Honda and GM are also co-developing an electric Acura-brand SUV.