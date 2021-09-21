Honda says domestic output at 40% of capacity in Aug-Sept, 70% in early Oct By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40% of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70% of capacity.
“We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear,” the Japanese company said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.