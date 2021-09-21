Honda says domestic output at 40% of capacity in Aug-Sept, 70% in early Oct By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. A worker assembles cars at Honda Motor’s Saitama factory in Sayama, north of Tokyo April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said its car factories in Japan have been operating at 40% of capacity in August and September because of shortages of semiconductors and other components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda in a press release on its website said production in early October should rebound to 70% of capacity.

“We are doing what we can to minimize the impact on production, but the situation remains unclear,” the Japanese company said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR