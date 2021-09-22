#Roommates, in the latest round of real-life being stranger than fiction, a homeless man is currently facing a steep prison sentence all because of his love for Mountain Dew. According to reports, a homeless man from Pennsylvania was recently charged with a felony and now faces seven years in prison because he neglected to pay the remaining 43 cents for a Mountain Dew.

38-year-old homeless Pennsylvania resident Joseph Sobolewski likely didn’t expect that being 43 cents short on a bottle of Mountain Dew would result in him facing almost 10 years in prison. @NYPost reports, following being arrested last month and charged with a felony shortly after, Sobolewski could now spend seven years in prison for the missing 43 cents he forgot to pay for the soda—and it’s due to Pennsylvania’s strict three-strikes law. Reportedly, while inside a Perry County convenience store, there was a special price for Mountain Dew, two for $3.00, so he took one bottle and paid $2.00, and exited the store.

However, after the store clerk told him he didn’t pay enough and followed him outside, they called the police. He was promptly arrested because Sobolewski was apparently unaware that a bottle of Mountain Dew is priced at $2.29 in the store, not $1.50. Meaning that he underpaid for the soda by 43 cents, factoring out to 29 cents plus tax. Now, as he remains behind bars, he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The three-strikes law greatly impacts Sobolewski’s freedom, as he has a long criminal record of minor crimes regarding retail theft. Some of his previous retail crimes include theft at K-Mart and Hobby Lobby.

Currently, Joseph Sobolewski is awaiting his next court appearance.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Homeless Man Charged With A Felony And Faces Seven Years In Prison For Allegedly Underpaying For A Mountain Dew By 43 Cents appeared first on The Shade Room.