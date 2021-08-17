Home Depot, Walmart and Loews Fall Premarket By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:) stock fell 4.7% after the airline said the canceling of more than 2,800 flights in late July and early August cost it about $50 million.

Alibaba (NYSE:) ADRs fell 3.5%, Tencent Music (NYSE:) stock fell 5.2% and JD.com (NASDAQ:).ADRs fell 3.7% after Chinese regulators issued a new draft of rules designed to stop unfair competition on the Internet. The rules prohibit various strategies aimed at creating self-contained ecosystems on the web, one of the pillars of the investment case for all three stocks.

Walmart (NYSE:) stock fell 0.8% despite the world’s no. 1 retailer raising its annual U.S. same-store sales forecast after beating estimates, buoyed by customers buying additional back-to-school products after a prolonged period of online learning. The company reported a sharp slowdown in online sales growth, a key indicator of its ability to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ:).

Home Depot (NYSE:) stock fell 3.4% after the retail giant missed estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the surge in demand for home-improvement products during the pandemic waned. Rival Loews (NYSE:) stock fell 4.6% as a consequence.

