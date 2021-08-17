Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake



(Reuters) -Home Depot Inc missed estimates for U.S. quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned with people increasingly venturing outside their houses.

The company’s shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4% in pre-market trading.

Home-improvement chains had a blockbuster 2020 as revenue and profit surged from stuck-at-home Americans splurging on paint, tools, and gardening equipment to upgrade their living spaces through DIY projects.

U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot (NYSE:) rose just 3.4% in the second quarter, compared with a 25% jump a year earlier, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines encouraged more Americans to return to outdoor activities and leave behind some pandemic-induced shopping habits.

Analysts had expected U.S. same-store sales to rise 4.9%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.