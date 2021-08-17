Home Depot Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Home Depot Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Home Depot (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Home Depot announced earnings per share of $4.53 on revenue of $41.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.42 on revenue of $40.48B.

Home Depot shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.08% from its 52 week high of $345.69 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 19.26% from the start of the year.

Home Depot follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Home Depot’s report follows an earnings beat by Volkswagen 10 Pref ADR on July 29, who reported EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $79.97B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.8829 on revenue of $72.85B.

Adidas ADR had beat expectations on August 5 with third quarter EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $6.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9372 on revenue of $5.88B.

