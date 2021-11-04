Holoride Debuts on EGLD’s Maiar Launchpad By CoinQuora

Holoride Debuts on EGLD’s Maiar Launchpad



holoride debuts on the Maiar platform.

RIDE token is the native digital asset of the holoride network.

The crypto world continues to produce great projects within the space to aid its community with use cases that can be used in their everyday lives. This time, holoride — an Audi-backed company that is building the future of in-vehicle experiences, has announced its launch on the Maiar launchpad. The latter is Elrond network’s strategic accelerator platform.

This made the CEO of the Elrond Network, Beniamin Mincu react,

With strong support from Audi, holoride is leading a new innovation front that has the potential to be transformational for the automotive industry and bring Elrond technology into the hyperconnected cars of the future. We are thrilled to accelerate the adoption of a new technology and business vertical as the first project on the Maiar Launchpad.

holoride has been in the crypto space for over 2 years and within these years, holoride has already engaged with the biggest companies in the world. For instance, Audi, Porsche, Daimler (OTC:), Ford, Universal Pictures, Disney, and the Discovery (NASDAQ:) Channel to name a few. Furthermore, holoride aims to transform every car ride into a captivating adventure by combining vehicle movement with extended reality content.

On the other hand, holoride has its own native token — RIDE. This token fuels the holoride ecosystem and runs under the Elrond blockchain. It is also designed to contribute incentives for its community on the platform.

Nils Wollny, CEO & Co-Founder holoride, further explained:

The RIDE token will be essential for building a vibrant and sustainable economy for the holoride ecosystem, connecting car manufacturers, content creators, brands, and passengers, and enabling them to capture value along the way.

At the time of writing, Elrond (EGLD) trades at a bullish price of almost $320 per crypto. In addition, it has a huge market capitalization of over $6 billion, which ranks the crypto as one of the top 50 cryptos according to CoinGecko.

Continue reading on CoinQuora