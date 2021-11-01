Hologic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Hologic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Hologic announced earnings per share of $1.61 on revenue of $1.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9987 on revenue of $1.04B.

Hologic shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.60% from its 52 week high of $85.00 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.83% from the start of the year.

Hologic shares gained 3.32% in after-hours trade following the report.

Hologic’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.

Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.38B.

