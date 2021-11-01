Hologic Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Hologic (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Hologic announced earnings per share of $1.61 on revenue of $1.32B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9987 on revenue of $1.04B.
Hologic shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.60% from its 52 week high of $85.00 set on February 16. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 22.83% from the start of the year.
Hologic shares gained 3.32% in after-hours trade following the report.
Hologic follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Hologic’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on October 19, who reported EPS of $2.6 on revenue of $23.34B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.35 on revenue of $23.64B.
Thermo Fisher Scientific had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $5.76 on revenue of $9.33B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.68 on revenue of $8.38B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.