Holocene Advisors says Merck’s offer undervalues Acceleron By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. The Merck logo is seen on a sign at the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

(Reuters) – Investment management firm Holocene Advisors said it will not tender its shares in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:) Inc into Merck & Co’s proposed $180 per share offer for the drugmaker, as it significantly undervalues the company.

Holocene owned 1.42% of Acceleron’s traded shares as of June 30, and is among the top 20 investors in the company, according to data from Refinitiv.

“A transaction now, at this price, is not compelling … (the offer) does not compensate XLRN shareholders adequately, given Acceleron’s strong pipeline and attractive long-term business prospects,” Holocene said in a statement on Wednesday.

Avoro Capital, which owns 7% of Acceleron stock along with its managed funds, had also said the deal undervalues the drugmaker.

Merck in September said it would buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion, eyeing access to its rare disease drug candidate, sotatercept, which the company expects could bring in billions of dollars in sales.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR