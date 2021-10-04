Hollywood off-screen union members authorize strike if talks fail

Article content LOS ANGELES — Members of the union representing camera operators, make-up artists and other behind-the-scenes workers on Hollywood films and television shows have voted resoundingly to authorize a strike if they cannot reach agreement with producers on a new contract, the union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Stage Theatrical Employees (IATSE), which represents some 60,000 workers who also include the likes of sound editors and hair artists, said in a statement that 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike.

Article content The vote does not mean there will be a walk-out, but it strengthens the hand of IATSE leaders in their talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). “I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members,” IATSE president Matthew Loeb said in a statement. “If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.” “Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend,” Loeb added. The union is seeking to reduce working hours that can stretch to about 14 hours a day as the demand for TV shows and films has increased, particularly for streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Video.