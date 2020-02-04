Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix criticizes Baftas for & # 39; systemic racism & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix went viral after giving a speech at the recent BAFTA, where he called his teammates and the awards ceremony for participating in "systematic racism."

Phoenix told the audience (that everyone seemed visibly uncomfortable) that he felt in conflict after winning his prize "because many of my fellow actors who deserve it don't have that same privilege."

He added: "We send a very clear message to people of color that & # 39; are not welcome here & # 39;".

