Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix criticizes Baftas for & # 39; systemic racism & # 39;

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix went viral after giving a speech at the recent BAFTA, where he called his teammates and the awards ceremony for participating in "systematic racism."

Phoenix told the audience (that everyone seemed visibly uncomfortable) that he felt in conflict after winning his prize "because many of my fellow actors who deserve it don't have that same privilege."

He added: "We send a very clear message to people of color that & # 39; are not welcome here & # 39;".

"I don't think anyone wants a brochure or preferential treatment," Phoenix continued. "People just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work. I am ashamed to say that I am part of the problem because I have not made sure that the sets I have worked on are inclusive."

Phoneix went on to say: "We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. It is the obligation of the people who have created and benefit from the system of oppression to be those who dismantle it. So that depends on us." "