Holder’s Digest, Aug. 15-21 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Walmart seeks crypto product lead, Dogecoin Foundation returns, Coinbase amasses $4B war chest: Holder’s Digest, Aug. 15-21

Walmart (NYSE:) seeks crypto product lead to drive digital currency strategy

On Aug. 16, it was reported that U.S. retail giant Walmart was seeking out an experienced crypto expert who can develop and drive a digital currency strategy and product roadmap for the firm.

According to the job listing, Walmart is looking for someone with a track record of leading and scaling businesses. They also want at least 10 years of experience in product/program management and tech-based product commercialization.

Team officially reestablishes Dogecoin Foundation after 6 years

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) amasses a $4B war chest so it can outlast crypto winter

liquidity crisis could see new ETH all-time high before Analyst

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) reportedly shuts down bank accounts of Bitcoin mining firm

Liquid exchange hacked to the tune of $80 million

T-Mobile looking into potential hack of data on 100 million customers

Shanghai Special: Crypto crackdown fallout and what happens next

Poly Network hack exposes DeFi flaws, but community comes to the rescue

The perfect storm: DeFi hacks will advance the crypto sector moving forward

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR