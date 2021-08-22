Holder’s Digest, Aug. 15-21 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Walmart (NYSE:) seeks crypto product lead to drive digital currency strategy
On Aug. 16, it was reported that U.S. retail giant Walmart was seeking out an experienced crypto expert who can develop and drive a digital currency strategy and product roadmap for the firm.
According to the job listing, Walmart is looking for someone with a track record of leading and scaling businesses. They also want at least 10 years of experience in product/program management and tech-based product commercialization.
Team officially reestablishes Dogecoin Foundation after 6 years
Coinbase (NASDAQ:) amasses a $4B war chest so it can outlast crypto winter
liquidity crisis could see new ETH all-time high before Analyst
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) reportedly shuts down bank accounts of Bitcoin mining firm
Liquid exchange hacked to the tune of $80 million
T-Mobile looking into potential hack of data on 100 million customers
Shanghai Special: Crypto crackdown fallout and what happens next
Poly Network hack exposes DeFi flaws, but community comes to the rescue
The perfect storm: DeFi hacks will advance the crypto sector moving forward
