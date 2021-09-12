Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 5-11 By Cointelegraph

El Salvador buys the dip as Bitcoin Law goes live, 101 Bored Ape NFTs sold for $24M, Ukraine passes crypto legislation: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 5-11
Ukraine passes legislation to recognize and regulate crypto
The Ukrainian parliament adopted the draft law On Virtual Assets Wednesday, which legally recognizes crypto in the country for the first time.
Anastasia Bratko of the Ministry of Digital Transformation said the law allows companies to launch digital asset markets in Ukraine and enables banks to open accounts for crypto companies.
101 Bored Apes NFT auction at Sotheby’s closes at more than $24M
Insiders sold MicroStrategy stock after Bitcoins bull run
El Salvador purchases first 200 BTC, President Bukele confirms
Sell or hodl? How to prepare for the end of the bull run, Part 1 and Part 2
Solana rally mimicking Ethereum? Why a $500 SOL price target could be ‘conservative’
SEC threatens to sue Coinbase (NASDAQ:) over crypto yield program it considers a security
Thai SEC intends to revoke operating license of Huobi crypto exchange
price plunges below $43K in minutes in crypto market rout
Project Giant: Nigeria’s CBDC set for pilot rollout on Independence Day
Shanghai Man: China declares victory over crypto Is this the end of the crackdown?
