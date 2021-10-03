Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 26-Oct. 2 By Cointelegraph

DOGE co-founder sets sights on bridge and NFTs for mass adoption
Billy Markus, the co-founder of the beloved Dogecoin (DOGE), emphasized the importance of completing an Ethereum-to-Dogecoin bridge on Thursday, citing that the asset could be integrated for payments on Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces.
Markus stated that there is high demand to purchase NFTs within the crypto community and that enabling NFT purchases with DOGE greatly increases its utility.
