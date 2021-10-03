Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 26-Oct. 2 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Morgan Stanley acquires more GBTC, Alibaba to halt crypto mining gear sales, and a possible scenario for $6 million BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 26-Oct. 2

DOGE co-founder sets sights on bridge and NFTs for mass adoption

Billy Markus, the co-founder of the beloved Dogecoin (DOGE), emphasized the importance of completing an Ethereum-to-Dogecoin bridge on Thursday, citing that the asset could be integrated for payments on Ethereum-based NFT marketplaces.

Markus stated that there is high demand to purchase NFTs within the crypto community and that enabling NFT purchases with DOGE greatly increases its utility.

JPMorgan (NYSE:) CEO says price could rise 10x but still won’t buy it

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) doubles exposure to Bitcoin through Grayscale shares

Visa (NYSE:) working on blockchain interoperability hub for crypto payments

White hat hacker paid DeFi’s largest reported bounty fee

Former Bitcoin lead dev predicts demise of BTC network… with a major silver lining

Second-largest Ethereum mining pool to suspend all operations

Alibaba (NYSE:) to ban crypto miner sales amid Chinese crackdown

CFTC hits Kraken with $1.25M in fines over alleged illegal offering

The next generation of data-driven healthcare is here

Before NFTs: Surging interest in pre-CryptoPunk collectibles

Cool green mayor giving a grand in Bitcoin to each resident

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR