Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25 By Cointelegraph

Crypto recovers on positive Fed and Evergrande news, then drops amid China FUD; Sorare and Dapper Labs raised a combined $930M: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25



Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt



The crypto markets were showing signs of recovery during the week as the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to carrying on its spending habits, while Chinese real estate giant Evergrande was able to strike deals with bondholders to avoid default on its hefty loan obligations.

Evergrandes potential default on $305 billion worth of debt has essentially been a ticking time bomb that has loomed over the global financial market, with some asserting that this is Chinas Lehman Brothers moment. However, the firm is safe for the immediate term, and the news coincided with an 11.3% bump in Bitcoins (BTC) price on Tuesday.

Old FUD, new BTC price dip Weeks-old China crypto ban sparks $42K price drop



Biden to nominate anti-crypto and anti-big bank law professor to run the OCC



Sports-themed NFTs spark gold rush as projects raise $930M in a week



John Cena calls his own NFT sales a ‘catastrophic failure’



Bitcoin heavy breakout fractal suggests BTC price can hit $250K$350K in 2021

We are at war with crypto, says Turkish President Erdoan



Binance to cease crypto futures and options in Australia



Latest DeFi hack targeting BSC sees $12.7M in Bitcoin stolen from pNetwork



killers or just pretenders? But Ether remains king for now

Adapt or die: Payments giants partner with crypto firms to ensure security



Ukraine joins the comity of crypto-friendly nations with new regulation

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph