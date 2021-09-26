Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 19-25 By Cointelegraph

Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt
The crypto markets were showing signs of recovery during the week as the U.S. Federal Reserve committed to carrying on its spending habits, while Chinese real estate giant Evergrande was able to strike deals with bondholders to avoid default on its hefty loan obligations.
Evergrandes potential default on $305 billion worth of debt has essentially been a ticking time bomb that has loomed over the global financial market, with some asserting that this is Chinas Lehman Brothers moment. However, the firm is safe for the immediate term, and the news coincided with an 11.3% bump in Bitcoins (BTC) price on Tuesday.
