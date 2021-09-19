Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 12-18 By Cointelegraph

launches smart contracts after successful hard fork
After years of anticipation, Charles Hoskinsons brainchild, Cardano, finally launched its smart contract functionality via the Alonzo hard fork on Monday. Youd think the result of this would be some bullish price action for ADA but, alas, its price dropped 10% following the rollout.
While Cardano was keen to celebrate the milestone, it also emphasized in a blog post that its still in the early days of the project, adding that now is when the mission truly begins.
Fake news: price surges 35% following Walmart (NYSE:) adoption hoax
Vitalik Buterin makes list of Time magazines 100 most influential people in 2021
Coinbase (NASDAQ:) increases junk-bond offering to $2B after investors swarm
US lawmakers propose adding digital assets to wash sale rule and raising capital gains tax
New price model suggests BTC won’t go below $39K again
Solana and Arbitrum knocked offline, while evades attack
OpenSea exec used the platforms influence to pump his own NFTs
Protesters burn Bitcoin ATM as part of demonstration against El Salvador president
Finding a new home: Bitcoin miners settling down after China exodus
El Salvador’s Bitcoin day: The first of many or a one-off?
Fidenza: Tyler Hobbs wrote software that generates art worth millions
