Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Burger King gives away free crypto, bulls predict $98K BTC in November and Australian mega bank offers crypto trading services: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5

‘Uptober’ closes at record high in best month of 2021 5 things to watch in this week

After Bitcoins (BTC) first-ever monthly close above $60,000 for October and a new all-time high (ATH), the bulls are reading the tea leaves to see what November will bring. Plan B who has been pretty bang on the money in recent months has forecasted a November close of $98,000 per BTC.

Something that may suggest the asset is on the up this month is that a strong number of holders werent tempted to sell despite BTC reaching its ATH of $67,100. Kraken Intelligence pointed out as much, noting that mass accumulation has continued over the past two months despite the potential to reap mad gainz.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers will accept part of $22M salary in Bitcoin

Google (NASDAQ:) invests $1B in CME Group (NASDAQ:) along with 10-year Cloud deal

Burger King serves up free crypto with meal purchases

Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’

Bitcoin will peak at $253K, at $22K this cycle if 2016 halving bull run repeats

firm to launch $100M class action over dodgy QOIN token

NFT collection’s price takes a nosedive as creator’s racist cartoons circulate

Game over! ‘Squid Game’-inspired crypto scam collapses as price crashes from $2.8K to zero

Latinx communities continue to rise above Bitcoin adoption obstacles

Bitcoin white paper turns 13 years old: The journey so far

Beyond the NFT hype: Creating lasting business models for artists

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR