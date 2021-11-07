Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5 By Cointelegraph

Burger King gives away free crypto, bulls predict $98K BTC in November and Australian mega bank offers crypto trading services: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 31-Nov. 5



‘Uptober’ closes at record high in best month of 2021 5 things to watch in this week



After Bitcoins (BTC) first-ever monthly close above $60,000 for October and a new all-time high (ATH), the bulls are reading the tea leaves to see what November will bring. Plan B who has been pretty bang on the money in recent months has forecasted a November close of $98,000 per BTC.

Something that may suggest the asset is on the up this month is that a strong number of holders werent tempted to sell despite BTC reaching its ATH of $67,100. Kraken Intelligence pointed out as much, noting that mass accumulation has continued over the past two months despite the potential to reap mad gainz.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers will accept part of $22M salary in Bitcoin



Google (NASDAQ:) invests $1B in CME Group (NASDAQ:) along with 10-year Cloud deal



Burger King serves up free crypto with meal purchases



Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’



Bitcoin will peak at $253K, at $22K this cycle if 2016 halving bull run repeats

firm to launch $100M class action over dodgy QOIN token



NFT collection’s price takes a nosedive as creator’s racist cartoons circulate



Game over! ‘Squid Game’-inspired crypto scam collapses as price crashes from $2.8K to zero



Latinx communities continue to rise above Bitcoin adoption obstacles

Bitcoin white paper turns 13 years old: The journey so far

Beyond the NFT hype: Creating lasting business models for artists

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph