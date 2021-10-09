Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 3-9 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23
CoinSwitch Kuber becomes crypto unicorn, Bitcoin returns to a $1T market cap, and a bullish 2017 Ethereum fractal resurfaces: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 3-9

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber closed a $260 million Series C funding round this week at a valuation of $1.91 billion, adding itself to the prestigious unicorn club.

The funding round was led by Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, the latter of which has emerged as a leading crypto venture capital firm. Following the $1.91 billion valuation, CoinSwitch Kuber is said to be Indias most valued crypto firm.

fractal from 2017 that resulted in 7,000% gains for ETH appears again in 2021

Federal High Court of Nigeria approves eNaira CBDC rollout

Judge rejects XRP hodlers’ bid to join SEC against case as defendants

returns to $1T asset as BTC price blasts to $55K

BTC bull run has ‘at least 6 months to go’ 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

‘Evolved Apes’ NFT creator allegedly absconds with $2.7 million

Billionaire Ken Griffin slams crypto as ‘jihadist call’ against the greenback

Gensler confirms SEC won’t ban crypto… but Congress could

Beyond Bitcoin: The future of digital assets is bigger than the first crypto

Money in 2030: A future where DeFi and CBDCs can work together

What it’s like when the banks collapse: Iceland 2008 firsthand

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR