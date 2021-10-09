Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 3-9 By Cointelegraph

Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber closed a $260 million Series C funding round this week at a valuation of $1.91 billion, adding itself to the prestigious unicorn club.
The funding round was led by Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz, the latter of which has emerged as a leading crypto venture capital firm. Following the $1.91 billion valuation, CoinSwitch Kuber is said to be Indias most valued crypto firm.
