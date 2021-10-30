Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 24-30 By Cointelegraph

Bakkt shares skyrocket after partnering with Mastercard (NYSE:) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:)
On Monday, the share price of the Intercontinental Exchange-backed crypto services company Bakkt (BKKT) surged 120% on the back of two major partnerships with Mastercard and Fiserv.
Both partnerships were announced on Monday, with the Mastercard deal enabling Bakkts U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold crypto assets via custodial wallets. Meanwhile, the strategic collaboration with global payment provider Fiserv gives Bakkt the chance to offer merchant-facing digital asset services.
