Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 24-30 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
Bakkt stock goes parabolic, GBTC outpaces BITO ETF and Tom {{0|Brady}} offers 1 BTC for 600th touchdown ball: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 24-30

Bakkt shares skyrocket after partnering with Mastercard (NYSE:) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:)

On Monday, the share price of the Intercontinental Exchange-backed crypto services company Bakkt (BKKT) surged 120% on the back of two major partnerships with Mastercard and Fiserv.

Both partnerships were announced on Monday, with the Mastercard deal enabling Bakkts U.S. customers to buy, sell and hold crypto assets via custodial wallets. Meanwhile, the strategic collaboration with global payment provider Fiserv gives Bakkt the chance to offer merchant-facing digital asset services.

ProShares Bitcoin-linked ETF launches on NYSE

GBTC delivered better returns than ETFs last week

Volt Equity’s ‘Bitcoin revolution’ ETF goes live on NYSE

NFL quarterback Tom Brady gives fan 1 BTC for his historic 600th-touchdown-pass ball

Someone bought $3,400 worth of SHIB last August. It’s now worth $1.55 billion

Bitcoin price dip matches October 2017 with BTC ‘explosion’ still forecast before 2022

CFTC reportedly investigating decentralized prediction platform Polymarket

SEC reportedly knocks back Valkyrie’s leveraged Bitcoin ETF

US gov attorneys to target individuals and gatekeepers for crypto prosecutions

We haven’t even begun to tap into the potential of NFTs

Why now? SEC took eight years to authorize a Bitcoin ETF in the US

Crypto City: Guide to New York

