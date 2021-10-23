Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 17-23 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Proshares’ Bitcoin ETF sees $1B in first day volume, BTC price hits new high, and Coinbase partners with NBA and WNBA: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 17-23

officially hits new all-time high above $65K

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to new all-time highs this week, breaking the former ceiling of $64,900 from April as the asset went into price discovery mode before topping out around $67,000.

The bullish momentum coincided with the successful launch of ProShares Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). Many onlookers are expecting the price to increase in the coming weeks and months, with the more optimistically inclined even suggesting that up to $300,000 is possible in the near future.

ProShares Bitcoin-linked ETF launches on NYSE

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) announces multiyear partnership with NBA and WNBA

Mariah Carey buys Bitcoin, hopes to empower fans through education

Brazilian toddler makes over 6,500% profit on her first Bitcoin holding

Traders brace for a drop to $58K if Bitcoin price loses the $62K support

New York businesses ask governor to deny permits for crypto mining

NYAG directs 2 crypto firms to shut down, investigates 3 others

Senators pressure Facebook (NASDAQ:) to ‘immediately discontinue’ Novi wallet pilot

The crypto industry royally screwed up privacy

Lushsux: A decade of ass-whoopin’ and skullduggery in a single NFT

Bitcoin futures ETFs: Good, but not quite there

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR