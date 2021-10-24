Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 17-23 By Cointelegraph

officially hits new all-time high above $65K
Bitcoin (BTC) surged to new all-time highs this week, breaking the former ceiling of $64,900 from April as the asset went into price discovery mode before topping out around $67,000.
The bullish momentum coincided with the successful launch of ProShares Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). Many onlookers are expecting the price to increase in the coming weeks and months, with the more optimistically inclined even suggesting that up to $300,000 is possible in the near future.
