Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 10-16 By Cointelegraph

Binance to launch $1B fund to develop BSC ecosystem
Binance, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency exchange, announced an accelerator fund worth a whopping $1 billion this week. The funds will go toward supporting the development of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.
Binance outlined that the 10-figure sum will be part of a tiered development model across four specialist areas: Talent Development, the Liquidity Incentive Program, the Builder Program and the Investment & Incubation Program.
