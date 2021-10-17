Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 10-16 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Binance launches $1B BSC fund, BTC futures ETF approval could arrive soon, and Celsius raises $400M: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 10-16

Binance to launch $1B fund to develop BSC ecosystem

Binance, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency exchange, announced an accelerator fund worth a whopping $1 billion this week. The funds will go toward supporting the development of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Binance outlined that the 10-figure sum will be part of a tiered development model across four specialist areas: Talent Development, the Liquidity Incentive Program, the Builder Program and the Investment & Incubation Program.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) follows FTX and Binance in launching NFT marketplace

G7 leaders issue central bank digital currency guidelines

Crypto lending firm Celsius Network raises $400M

Top engineers working on Facebook’s wallet jump ship to A16z’s crypto fund

SEC likely to allow futures ETF to trade next week: Reports

Bitmain stops shipment of Antminer crypto mining rigs into China

Bitcoin futures ETF will likely be delayed until 2022, says research firm CFRA

Estonian regulator wants to revoke all crypto exchange licenses

US debt ceiling crisis: A catalyst for crypto’s ultimate decoupling?

Crypto scoring big with European football

The Metaverse, play-to-earn and the new economic model of gaming

