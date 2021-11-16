Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13 By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk dumps $1.1B in Tesla stock, NYCCoin launches with mayor’s blessing and Mastercard pushes crypto-linked cards in Asia: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13



Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time



At the start of this week, the combined cryptocurrency market cap broke $3 trillion for the first time. The market has fluctuated heavily this year, previously topping out at $2.62 trillion during the height of the bull run in May, before crashing down to as low as $1.24 trillion in mid-July.

CoinGeckos data tracks 10,418 digital assets across 518 cryptocurrency exchanges, and the surging momentum in the latter half of 2021 comes on the back of (BTC), Ether (ETH), (DOT) and (SOL) all pushing past new all-time highs.

BREAKING: Mastercard (NYSE:) launches crypto-linked cards across Asia-Pacific



NewYorkCityCoin launching this week with Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ blessing



Elon Musk offloads $1.1B in Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock



Zimbabwe may be the next country to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender



Bitcoin to hit $250K in January 2022 but ‘invalidate’ S2FX BTC price model New prediction

Nigeria’s central bank reportedly freezes crypto traders’ accounts



Coinbase (NASDAQ:) shares to open lower after 75% drop in net income in Q3



Beeple’s Discord compromised, timed to coincide with Christie’s auction



Meme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up

Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

Crypto kids fight Facebook (NASDAQ:) for the soul of the Metaverse

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph