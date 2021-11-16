Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
Elon Musk dumps $1.1B in Tesla stock, NYCCoin launches with mayor’s blessing and Mastercard pushes crypto-linked cards in Asia: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 7-13

Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time

At the start of this week, the combined cryptocurrency market cap broke $3 trillion for the first time. The market has fluctuated heavily this year, previously topping out at $2.62 trillion during the height of the bull run in May, before crashing down to as low as $1.24 trillion in mid-July.

CoinGeckos data tracks 10,418 digital assets across 518 cryptocurrency exchanges, and the surging momentum in the latter half of 2021 comes on the back of (BTC), Ether (ETH), (DOT) and (SOL) all pushing past new all-time highs.

BREAKING: Mastercard (NYSE:) launches crypto-linked cards across Asia-Pacific

NewYorkCityCoin launching this week with Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ blessing

Elon Musk offloads $1.1B in Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock

Zimbabwe may be the next country to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender

Bitcoin to hit $250K in January 2022 but ‘invalidate’ S2FX BTC price model New prediction

Nigeria’s central bank reportedly freezes crypto traders’ accounts

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) shares to open lower after 75% drop in net income in Q3

Beeple’s Discord compromised, timed to coincide with Christie’s auction

Meme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up

Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

Crypto kids fight Facebook (NASDAQ:) for the soul of the Metaverse

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR