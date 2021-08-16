Hodler’s Digest, Aug.8-14 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Infrastructure bill passes US Senate without clarification on crypto
On Tuesday, the controversial infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. senate In a 69-30 vote.
The bipartisan bill proposes roughly $1 trillion of funding into transportation and electricity infrastructure projects. The bill also puts forward more stringent rules for firms handling crypto assets while expanding reporting requirements for brokers, who will be required to report digital asset transactions worth more than $10,000 to the IRS.
Poloniex settles charges with SEC for operating unregistered exchange
Coinbases Q2 profits top $1.6B as ETH volume surpasses BTCs for the first time
55% of the worlds top 100 banks reportedly have crypto and blockchain exposure
Technicals: Why BTC price breaking $48K resistance is the key to new all-time highs
Coinbase removes backed by US dollars claim for USDC stablecoin
Alex Saunders sued for $350K by Nuggets News follower
DAO Maker crowdfunding platform loses $7M in latest DeFi exploit
Large hodlers accumulate Bitcoin below $50K as BTC transactions over $1M soar
Is the cryptocurrency epicenter moving away from East Asia?
Measuring success: Offsetting crypto carbon emissions necessary for adoption?
