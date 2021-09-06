Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Nigeria plans CBDC rollout, Salvadoran retirees protest Bitcoin Law, Twitter to add BTC and ETH tipping feature: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Nigeria’s central bank partners with fintech firm Bitt Inc. for CBDC rollout

Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, which some have described as the spawn of Satan, made headlines this week after multiple countries ramped up efforts in developing their own digital money.

On Aug. 30, it was reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria, or CBN, issued preliminary guidelines for its proposed e-naira digital currency. On the following day, news broke that Barbados-based fintech firm Bitt Inc. signed on to work as the technical partner for the CBNs e-naira rollout.

Retirees in El Salvador protest against adoption

CryptoPunks creators sign with leading Hollywood agents as sales top $305M in a week

Twitter (NYSE:) to allow users to add BTC and ETH addresses to profiles, per leaked screenshots

Binance CEO says US crypto exchange will go public in three years

‘Remarkable’ on-chain metrics could spell Bitcoin, bull market return New report

23yo Venezuelan allegedly steals $1M in BTC from clients after faked abduction

BitConnect promoter pleads guilty over Ponzi scheme as platform faces new SEC charges

Russian man gets three-year sentence for stealing a friends mining rig

The value of a legacy: Hunting down Satoshi’s Bitcoin

China mining shock may not be over yet, experts suggest

Not Legal Advice… America: The world’s most creative junkie

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR