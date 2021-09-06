Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4 By Cointelegraph

Nigeria plans CBDC rollout, Salvadoran retirees protest Bitcoin Law, Twitter to add BTC and ETH tipping feature: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 29-Sept. 4



Nigeria’s central bank partners with fintech firm Bitt Inc. for CBDC rollout

Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, which some have described as the spawn of Satan, made headlines this week after multiple countries ramped up efforts in developing their own digital money.

On Aug. 30, it was reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria, or CBN, issued preliminary guidelines for its proposed e-naira digital currency. On the following day, news broke that Barbados-based fintech firm Bitt Inc. signed on to work as the technical partner for the CBNs e-naira rollout.

Retirees in El Salvador protest against adoption



CryptoPunks creators sign with leading Hollywood agents as sales top $305M in a week

Twitter (NYSE:) to allow users to add BTC and ETH addresses to profiles, per leaked screenshots

Binance CEO says US crypto exchange will go public in three years

‘Remarkable’ on-chain metrics could spell Bitcoin, bull market return New report

23yo Venezuelan allegedly steals $1M in BTC from clients after faked abduction



BitConnect promoter pleads guilty over Ponzi scheme as platform faces new SEC charges



Russian man gets three-year sentence for stealing a friends mining rig



The value of a legacy: Hunting down Satoshi’s Bitcoin

China mining shock may not be over yet, experts suggest



Not Legal Advice… America: The world’s most creative junkie

