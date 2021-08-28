Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 22-28 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

U.S. Congress submits 18 crypto bills in 2021, Visa buys $150K CryptoPunk, MicroStrategy snaps up more BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 22-28

Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far The U.S. Congress has been ramping up its efforts to provide a regulatory framework for crypto in 2021 and has put forward 18 bills concerning digital assets and blockchain tech so far this year. According to an Aug. 22 analysis from former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulator Jason Brett, the current 117th Congress differs from its predecessor in that it has been focusing on regulation concerning decentralized assets as opposed to private stablecoins. Visa (NYSE:) invests $150,000 in NFT CryptoPunk asset

PayPal (NASDAQ:) launches crypto services for UK customers

MicroStrategy splashes $177M on , now holds almost 109,000 BTC Binance denies allegations of market manipulation Bitcoin bullish cross on weekly chart paints $225K BTC price target if history repeats Google (NASDAQ:) bans 8 deceptive crypto apps from Play Store

Poll shows Brits concerned over the prospect of a digital pound

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) users angry with customer support after funds disappear from accounts

Blockchain is as revolutionary as electricity: Big Ideas with Jason Potts London’s impact: 2.0’s staking contract becomes largest ETH holder

