Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 22-28 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
US Congress submits 18 crypto bills in 2021, Visa buys $150K CryptoPunk, MicroStrategy snaps up more BTC: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 22-28

Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far

The U.S. Congress has been ramping up its efforts to provide a regulatory framework for crypto in 2021 and has put forward 18 bills concerning digital assets and blockchain tech so far this year.

According to an Aug. 22 analysis from former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulator Jason Brett, the current 117th Congress differs from its predecessor in that it has been focusing on regulation concerning decentralized assets as opposed to private stablecoins.

Visa (NYSE:) invests $150,000 in NFT CryptoPunk asset

PayPal (NASDAQ:) launches crypto services for UK customers

MicroStrategy splashes $177M on , now holds almost 109,000 BTC

Binance denies allegations of market manipulation

Bitcoin bullish cross on weekly chart paints $225K BTC price target if history repeats

Google (NASDAQ:) bans 8 deceptive crypto apps from Play Store

Poll shows Brits concerned over the prospect of a digital pound

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) users angry with customer support after funds disappear from accounts

Blockchain is as revolutionary as electricity: Big Ideas with Jason Potts

London’s impact: 2.0’s staking contract becomes largest ETH holder

The new episode of crypto regulation: The Empire Strikes Back

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR