HNA’s Hainan Airlines, other units to receive $5.9 bln in strategic investment – sources

BEIJING — China’s HNA Group will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.88 billion)after its restructuring which will go to eleven of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines, two sources said on Monday.

Gu Gang, the group’s party secretary and leader of the government-led working group addressing HNA’s liquidity issues, disclosed the investment at a meeting of its creditors, the two sources who were familiar with the meeting’s discussions told Reuters. He did not elaborate on where the investment was coming from.

