HL Deal Guide – Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales – Hollywood Life

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here & to get you prepared for Black Friday & Cyber Monday – we rounded up the best beauty deals you need to know about!

We’re in the middle of the biggest shopping season of the year. This year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have started early in anticipation of supply chain delays. That means many of your favorite brands are already available at discounted prices. While the holiday season is often known for gift-giving, don’t forget to treat yourself this year. Stocking up on your favorite beauty products or trying new ones is the perfect way to pamper yourself throughout winter.

To help you score the best deals this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the top beauty and fashion sales on Amazon. Amazon has invested heavily in the beauty market, introducing an Indie Beauty marketplace that highlights smaller, upcoming brands. If you’re interested in all of Amazon’s hottest deals, check them out here.

Skincare Deals

Why not give yourself an awesome sun-kissed glow during these cold months with this self-tan mousse? This easy-to-apply, award-winning formula provides a long-lasting tan that won’t streak or transfer. Plus, it is free of harsh chemicals and 100% vegan friendly, meaning you’ll feel confident about applying it to your skin.

This triple-swirled helix serum gel primer color corrects, brightens, and nourishes skin, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for any makeup lover. With 15 skin-nurturing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, your skin will feel just as good as it looks. We especially love that this serum is cruelty-free as well.

Makeup Deals

If applying eyeshadow with a makeup brush isn’t your jam, then you’ll need to get your hands on this Julep eyeshadow stick. Available in 30 highly pigmented shades, you’re sure to find the one that matches your skin tone and eye color beautifully. Did we mention it’s waterproof!?

Whether you’re an aspiring nail artist or simply want to elevate your own nails, this five-count set of nail art brushes is a must! The brush tips are made with high-quality, non-deforming, and non-corroding fiber, and at only $8.49, we think it’s a steal. Extra bonus points for the cute design of the brushes, too!

Fashion Deals

If you’re looking to add a little flair to your winter wardrobe, consider the Wander Agio Women’s shawl. Not only is it soft and comfortable, but it also is available in 17 different colors. What’s more, it is extremely versatile and can be worn not just as a shawl.

The cold weather may make you want to stay home instead of hit the gym, but with this top, you’ll be sure to get your motivation back. The attached sports bra is undoubtedly the best feature, but we also love that it is cropped, as it can be paired perfectly with high-waisted leggings.